Biden Admin Funds Program That Works With Antifa Members

A recent report based on Freedom of Information requests reveals that the Biden administration awarded $40 million in grants to combat “domestic terrorism.” Some of the taxpayer money funded a program that facilitated seminars where an Antifa member provided instructions on how to deplatform people they deem fascists off the internet and even prevent them from gathering in public.
This clip is taken from The New American TV episode “Constitutionalists Oppose Debt-ceiling Deal, Antifa Member Benefits From DHS Grant.” You can watch the entire episode @ https://thenewamerican.com/constitutionalists-oppose-debt-ceiling-deal-antifa-member-benefits-from-taxpayer-funds
