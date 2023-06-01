Biden Admin Funds Program That Works With Antifa Members

A recent report based on Freedom of Information requests reveals that the Biden administration awarded $40 million in grants to combat “domestic terrorism.” Some of the taxpayer money funded a program that facilitated seminars where an Antifa member provided instructions on how to deplatform people they deem fascists off the internet and even prevent them from gathering in public.





