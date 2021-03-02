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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Is Walter Veith a Freemason? What about EG White? - What's Up Prof? 53
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165 views • March 02, 2021
In episode 53 we answer some pressing questions that are often asked or alluded to. Is Walter Veith a freemason? Why is there an obelisk on Ellen White's grave? Why do you constantly preach about the law? Did Jesus break the Sabbath?
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