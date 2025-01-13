© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPORT: COVID “vaccines” damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health, a recent wave of eye-opening studies confirms.
Injections increase the risk of:
1. Ischemic stroke (+44%)
2. Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)
3. Transient ischemic attack (+67%)
4. Myelitis (+165%)
5. Myasthenia gravis (+71%)
6. Alzheimer's (+22.5%)
7. Cognitive deficit (+137.7%)
8. Depression (+68.3%)
9. Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)
10. Sleep disorders (+93.4%)
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher writes: "The most likely mechanism underlying this damage is probably the accumulation and persistence of the toxic protein Spike in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as highlighted by Rong et al., Morz and Mikami et al., and over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library."
“Use mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months or years.”