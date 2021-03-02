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The Well-Known Hazards of Coronavirus Vaccines
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190 views • March 02, 2021
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Dangerous coronavirus experiments led by Dr. Anthony Fauci went on in the U.S. until 2014 when President Obama ordered the work to stop due to safety violations at three biolabs. Fauci then moved the operations to the Wuhan lab in China and continued coronavirus experiments right up until the time that the COVID-19 pandemic occurred
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
Dangerous coronavirus experiments led by Dr. Anthony Fauci went on in the U.S. until 2014 when President Obama ordered the work to stop due to safety violations at three biolabs. Fauci then moved the operations to the Wuhan lab in China and continued coronavirus experiments right up until the time that the COVID-19 pandemic occurred
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
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