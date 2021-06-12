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Why We Can't Get What We Want but Almost Always Get What We Don't
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2 views • June 12, 2021
Film company referenced: http://www.dominarfilms.com
https://www.facebook.com/DominarFilms/
Wanna find and implement your life's purpose? Click HERE: https://calendly.com/bootsygreenwood/discovery-call
Intention is split and you want to avoid something more than you want to attain something else. You know what I'm talking about. This is why you can't get what you want... you're afraid of something else and that stops you. Forget about the consequences and go after the thing that is yours. You deserve the best. Don't ever forget that.
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Want to learn to make your own path in life? Get access to the course and community that changed my life forever by Getting Autonomy:
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Support me on Patreon:
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Gumroad:
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Bumper music "Modern Shuga" by Oscar Sanchez https://www.twitter.com/ourworldchange
https://youtube.com/user/OurWorldChange01
Follow me on instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.gumroad.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.patreon.com/bootsygreenwood
everywhere: @bootsygreenwood
#YouDeserveTheBest #Intention
https://www.facebook.com/DominarFilms/
Wanna find and implement your life's purpose? Click HERE: https://calendly.com/bootsygreenwood/discovery-call
Intention is split and you want to avoid something more than you want to attain something else. You know what I'm talking about. This is why you can't get what you want... you're afraid of something else and that stops you. Forget about the consequences and go after the thing that is yours. You deserve the best. Don't ever forget that.
Thanks for Watching!
Get my free ebook to learn about the unseen mechanisms of reality and become your most authentic self:
https://bootsygreenwood.com
Join my Private FB group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/760024584443824
Find me on all the platforms thanks to my partners at https://contentsafe.co
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@bootsygreenwood:b
Odyssee
https://odysee.com/@bootsygreenwood:b
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncbw05e5xA5b/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bootsygreenwood
Flote:
https://flote.app/bootsygreenwood
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-398895
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/bootsygreenwood/
NewTube:
https://newtube.app/user/bootsygreenwood
Instagram:
Https://www.instagram.com/bootsygreenwood
YouTube:
Https://www.youtube.com/c/bootsygreenwood
Want to learn to make your own path in life? Get access to the course and community that changed my life forever by Getting Autonomy:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29578/Sj8gMdYH
Support me on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/bootsygreenwood
Gumroad:
https://www.gumroad.com/bootsygreenwood
Bumper music "Modern Shuga" by Oscar Sanchez https://www.twitter.com/ourworldchange
https://youtube.com/user/OurWorldChange01
Follow me on instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.gumroad.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.patreon.com/bootsygreenwood
everywhere: @bootsygreenwood
#YouDeserveTheBest #Intention
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