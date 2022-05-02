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【Ukraine Rescue】04/30/2022 A Polish paramedic volunteer says she is really surprised to see so many Chinese people at the Medyka border. Polish has as well a long history of communism. We understand communism very well, and your situation as well. So, we cross the fingers. Communism has been broken in Europe and it’s the future of communism around the world.