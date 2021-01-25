Magic? Politics? Science? Did President Biden Cure Covid?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just days after President Biden's inauguration, "blue" states began announcing an end to lockdowns and other restrictions. Suddenly it's time to open up. Even NY Governor Cuomo said the economy must be re-started. Is it science? A miracle Covid cure? Politics? A huge coincidence?
Let's keep in touch in case "cancel culture" cancels the Liberty Report! Subscribe for free and have your privacy protected: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/subscribe/