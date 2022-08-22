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A HUGE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP MY SOUTHERN SKY OVER NW OHIO-BY TOLEDO / READ👇
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979 views • August 22, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


 Aug 21, 2022 A HUGE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP MY SOUTHERN SKY HOURS AGO ON 8/20/22 OVER NORTHWEST OHIO-10 MINUTES AWAY FROM TOLEDO, OHIO-PLUS POSSIBLE OTHER PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES/THE WORLDS TIMECLOCK IS RUNNING OUT-IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? CHOOSE WHO YOU'LL SERVE "TODAY"/READ BELOW.

Today is now 8/21/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. Once again only hours ago over my place in northwest ohio, 10 minutes away from Toledo Ohio USA, 1-2 and maybe a third planet x/biblical wormwood system bodies passed my skies between 8:30-9 pm east coast usa time on 8/20/22... which it's now after 1 A.M in the morning here after midnight here as I'm writing this, so today is now 8/21/22 Sunday..though this footage was caught by me hours ago on August 20th, 2022..... At first my whole southern sky was lit up around 8 pm. Then around 8:30 I saw both the northeast and southeast parts in my sky lit up from either one large planet x system body or 2 bodies in both directions.... then when around 9 o'clock pm in the evening came the light vanished in my northeast though the southeast the light grew bigger then smaller to the objects actual size with what looked to be a long fiery tail behind it and it looked like it was moving downward towards the horizon going in the eastern to north eastern direction. I've caught this object more than once in the south east and north east and in the east back in 2020 right before my birthday when I saw a red piece or red chunk of a planet x system body shaped like a Rocky potato as big as our sun at sunset setting in my east at SUNSET when the sun went down in the west as I saw that object then along with another huge one setting also in my east bigger than our sun not much long after that was blood red as both those objects I saw with the naked eye and I'm not just talking seeing lit up skies I saw the bodies and already showed them many times... now this massive fiery object in my southeast and possibly one in the northeast... I also point west in my video it also looks like a spherical body passed in my west as well though not fully sure..

These are the signs jesus christ (yeshua) warned to be seen before his second coming... Is Jesus christ (yeshua) your Lord and savior ? Because with the judgement of 7 years imminent and the rapture of Christians is imminent as people have to choose who they will serve, and by your choice determines also your eternal destiny by your own free will God gave you...


Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.


©copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtvvaE_CPk8


Keywords
nibiruplanet xwormwoodjesussalvationohiocuriousprovocativetoledosigns in the heavenssystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleysouthern sky
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