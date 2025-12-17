BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine’s Double Bind: Stalemate In Kupyansk Amid Organizational Collapse In Mirnograd
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

Ukraine’s Double Bind: Stalemate In Kupyansk Amid Organizational Collapse In Mirnograd

Negotiations on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine have been difficult. Despite mediation attempts by the United States, the parties to the conflict continue to insist on their key demands. Meanwhile, fighting continues along the front lines.

There has been intense combat throughout the Sumy region. Russian army advance units are breaking through enemy defenses with the support of aircraft and artillery. On December 17, it was reported that Russian assault groups had reached the outskirts of Andreevka.

Volchansk, which was previously captured, is being used as a springboard to advance further into Ukraine. On December 16, frontline assault units entered the western outskirts of Volchanskiy Khutora and began fighting for control of the settlement.

Russian troops have also advanced west and south of Volchansk. Fighting in Vilche is coming to an end, with only scattered pockets of Ukrainian army resistance remaining in the village. Additionally, the area under Russian control in the forest west of Liman has expanded.

The battle for Kupyansk is in full swing. Several days earlier, pro-Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian troops had advanced to the heart of the city. However, on December 16, footage emerged online showing Russian troops moving freely through the city center. The city center remains under Russian control.

It is likely that the Ukrainian command will launch a major attack north of the city. This should cut off the Russian group’s supply routes, trapping them in an encirclement. However, this plan is so obvious that the Russian troops have already concentrated their reserves for a counterattack.

Russian units are reportedly advancing north of Seversk in the Dronovka and Platonovka areas. Following the loss of the city, the Ukrainian army is retreating westward. Over the next week, this section of the front will align with the Platonovka-Reznikovka line.

A turning point in the battles for Mirnograd is highly likely. The unified defense of the besieged Ukrainian forces has ceased to exist. In the coming days, this disorganization may lead to an increase in prisoners of war. The loss of unified control over the troops in the city only facilitates the Russian army’s occupation of the city.

The situation in Gulyaipole remains tense. There is fierce fighting for control of the city. The Ukrainian command’s main problem is the Russian units’ breakthrough much further north, in the Peschanoye area. They must spread their already limited reserves.

The operational situation on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict remains difficult. Despite Ukrainian tactical successes in settlements adjacent to the city, the Russian army still controls Kupyansk.

https://southfront.press/stalemate-in-kupyansk-amid-collapse-in-mirnograd/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Lance D Johnson
A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

Willow Tohi
Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Kevin Hughes
Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Lance D Johnson
Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Kevin Hughes
Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy