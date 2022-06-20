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Jesus Stopped Being the Son of God - Joyce Meyer (False Teacher)
LoneGunman
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133 views • June 20, 2022

Jesus Stopped Being the Son of God

He could have helped himself up until the point where he said I commend my spirit into your hands, at that point he could not do anything for himself anymore. He had become sin, he was no longer the Son of God. He was sin.

-Joyce Meyer


This is heresy. Jesus did not ever stop being the son of God. Essentially what she is saying is that Jesus stopped being divine, the eternal son, second person of the Trinity. This is an attack on the very nature of Christ and it is a dangerous false teaching. There is no place in Scripture that says Jesus stopped being the son of God. She's adding to the word of God and placing in the hearts and minds of listeners false doctrine. Joyce Meyer needs to repent and retract this statement.


This was also taught by the Father of the Word of Faith Movement, Kenneth Hagin.


Keywords
religionapostasyheresyfalse teacher
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