Imagine a world........of dumbed down, braindead, Covid sheeple

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Covid-19 does not exist, there is no scientific proof or the existence of the Covid19 virus, as it has NEVER been isolated, purified in a laboratory using Kochs Postulates or demonstrated under an electron microscope. PCR test shows only an RNA sequence COMPUTER model of the virus, not a real virus. No one has seen how this "virus" looks in reality. The problem is what they are showing in "positive" PCR tests is our body's own harmless exosomes which look exactly like Covid-19. The scientist who invented the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test Kary B. Mullis. According to Mullis himself, PCR should never be used as a tool in “the diagnosis of infectious diseases.” These tests do not detect viruses or infectious diseases, but RNA which we all have. Anyone who takes a test, will test positive for Covid-19 because of harmless exosomes and something called amplification. They increase amplification for more positive cases and decrease it for more negative cases. They can have as many or as little cases they like to push the Covid-19 agenda. And that is how they pull of the great Covid-19 plandemic hoax. Its all smoke, mirrors, deceptions and lies!!!.
We have been demanding the Government provide evidence that that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses - They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science - It isn't. it's made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus - of course it doesn't. The Governments are making it up as they go along.
There is No Indian Variant
https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWoVpZjwOn/?utm_medium=share_sheet
The Covid-19 PCR swabs are sterilized with cancer causing agent Ethylene Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C08k0eEf49tR/
MODERNA, PFIZER VACCINES CAUSE BLOOD CLOTS, BRAIN INFLAMMATION AND HEART ATTACKS?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-pfizer-vaccines-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-heart-attacks/
THE mRNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL LIKELY CAUSE IMMUNE CELLS TO ATTACK PLACENTA CELLS, CAUSING FEMALE INFERTILITY(STERALIZATION), MISCARRIAGE OR BIRTH DEFECTS
https://www.distributednews.com/480545.html
CANADIAN PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE NO RECORD OF SARS-COV-2 ISOLATION/PURIFICATION PERFORMED ANYWHERE. EVER
https://peopleforjusticecanada.com/2021/01/05/canadian-public-health-officials-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-performed-anywhere-ever/
10 REASONS THAT SARS-CoV-2 IS AN IMAGINARY AND THEORETICAL VIRUS
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/
CLININCAL LAB SCIENTIST PROVES COVID-19 IS FAKE, THERE IS NO VIRUS
https://joerizoliopinions.onlinegroups.net/groups/joe-rizoliopinions/messages/topic/5TCwkDUfl9Q9h0OpKZKf0E?fbclid=IwAR0UC-YrfdZOrVOS409wvV-5NtTJFlZn-oveGBS67Yl_tIcQTx-SFLRf7ys
THE DECEPTION OF VIROLOGY & VACINES WHY CORONAVIRUS IS NOT CONTAGIOUS
https://www.thebernician.net/the-deception-of-virology-vaccines-why-coronavirus-is-not-contagious-2/
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” not testing for the virus but RNA we all have
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-rt-pcr-how-to-mislead-all-humanity-using-a-test-to-lock-down-society/5728483
COVID-19 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A LAB OR PROVEN TO EXIST THROUGH A KOCHS POSTULATES
https://reviveyourself.co/covid-19-has-never-been-isolated-in-a-lab-and-never-been-proven-through-kochs-postulates/
CORONAVIRUS: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PCR TEST KIT FROM THE INVENTOR
https://www.weblyf.com/2020/05/coronavirus-the-truth-about-pcr-test-kit-from-the-inventor-and-other-experts/
Coronavirus: Dr. Andrew Kaufman and the Exosomes
https://www.eclassifie.com/2020/04/coronavirus-dr-andrew-kaufman-and-the-exosomes/
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