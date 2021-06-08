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The Israeli-Palestinian 'Conflict' Doesn't Exist. (MIRRORED)
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632 views • June 08, 2021
The Israeli-Palestinian 'Conflict' Doesn't Exist. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/9Siy5MxzvVM
Israeli Anthropologist Jeff Halper (no relation to Katie) explains why the Israeli-Palestinian "conflict" isn't a conflict. "Conflict has two sides and they're roughly symmetrical when they fight with each other. And the way you get out of a conflict is you compromise and negotiate and you find some kind of peace. But settler colonialism like Zionism is unilateral. There are no "natives," there are no Palestinians."
Jeff Halper (https://twitter.com/Jeff_Halper) is an Israeli anthropologist, Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) in Jerusalem and a founding member of the One Democratic State Campaign.
Jeff served as the head of Friends World College, an international college program, and has taught at universities in Israel and around the world. In addition to his many academic and political writings, he is the author of An Israeli in Palestine(London: Pluto Press, 2008) on his work against the Occupation, Obstacles to Peace (ICAHD’s manual for activism in Palestine/Israel), and War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification (Pluto, 2015), which was shortlisted for the Palestine Book Award. His latest book is Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine: Zionism, Settler Colonialism and the Case for One Democratic State (London: Pluto, 2021).
Jeff participated in the first (and successful) attempt of the Free Gaza Movement to break the Israeli siege by sailing into Gaza. He was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Palestinian intellectual and activist Ghassan Andoni.
***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/9Siy5MxzvVM
Israeli Anthropologist Jeff Halper (no relation to Katie) explains why the Israeli-Palestinian "conflict" isn't a conflict. "Conflict has two sides and they're roughly symmetrical when they fight with each other. And the way you get out of a conflict is you compromise and negotiate and you find some kind of peace. But settler colonialism like Zionism is unilateral. There are no "natives," there are no Palestinians."
Jeff Halper (https://twitter.com/Jeff_Halper) is an Israeli anthropologist, Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) in Jerusalem and a founding member of the One Democratic State Campaign.
Jeff served as the head of Friends World College, an international college program, and has taught at universities in Israel and around the world. In addition to his many academic and political writings, he is the author of An Israeli in Palestine(London: Pluto Press, 2008) on his work against the Occupation, Obstacles to Peace (ICAHD’s manual for activism in Palestine/Israel), and War Against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification (Pluto, 2015), which was shortlisted for the Palestine Book Award. His latest book is Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine: Zionism, Settler Colonialism and the Case for One Democratic State (London: Pluto, 2021).
Jeff participated in the first (and successful) attempt of the Free Gaza Movement to break the Israeli siege by sailing into Gaza. He was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Palestinian intellectual and activist Ghassan Andoni.
***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***
On Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow
Follow Katie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kthalps
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