THE SECRET TEACHINGS OF ALL AGES - Manly P Hall - Audio Book - MASONIC SECRETS REVEALED - Elite Cabal - Encyclopedia of Wisdom, Knowledge

Manly Palmer Hall (March 18, 1901 – August 29, 1990) was a Canadian-born author, lecturer, astrologer and mystic. He was also a 33rd Degree Freemason. He is best known for his 1928 work The Secret Teachings of All Ages. Over his 70 year career, he gave thousands of lectures, including two at Carnegie Hall, and published over 150 volumes. In 1934, he founded The Philosophical Research Society in Los Angeles, which he dedicated to the "Truth Seekers of All Time", with a research library, lecture hall and publishing house. Many of his lectures can be found online and his books are still in print.



Like no other book of the twentieth century, Manly P. Hall's legendary "The Secret Teachings of All Ages" is a codex to the ancient occult and esoteric traditions of the world. Students of hidden wisdom, ancient symbols, and arcane practices treasure Hall's magnum opus above all other works. The Secret Teachings of All Ages is perhaps the most comprehensive and complete esoteric encyclopedia ever written. The sheer scope and ambition of this book are stunning. In this book Manly P. Hall has successfully distilled the essence of more arcane subjects than one would think possible. He covers Rosicrucianism and other secret societies, alchemy, cryptology, Kabbalah, Tarot, pyramids, the Zodiac, Pythagorean philosophy, Masonry, gemology, Nicholas Flammel, the identity of William Shakespeare, The Life and Teachings of Thoth Hermes Trismegistus, The Qabbalah, The Hiramic Legend, The Tree of the Sephiroth, Mystic Christianity, and there are more than 200 illustrations included in the book. This is essential reading or listening as you are now for anyone wishing to explore esoteric knowledge.



Although there are some questionable and controversial parts of the book, such as the outdated material on Islam, the portion on the Bacon-Shakespeare hypothesis, and Hall's conspiracy theory of history as driven by an elite cabal of roving immortals. There is much comprehensive information here on so many subjects that may not be agreed with by all, but for those that want to listen, here they are.



Thanks to Timeless Books on YouTube for sharing this important book. Subscribe there to listen to many books.



The above as quoted from Wikipedia, Amazon and Timeless Books.



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