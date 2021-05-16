Miles Guo Calls Out Fellow Fighters To Spread Truths of Virus & Believes Taiwan Will Defeat CCP’s Virus Plan

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5/15/2021 Miles Guo calls all fellow fighters to spread the truth about the virus with full strength. He has confidence that the Taiwanese will defeat the CCP’s plan of attacking Taiwan with the virus.