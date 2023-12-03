Create New Account
Prophecies | SOULS, TRANSITION AND 2024 - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -


FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com


Julie Green 11.27.23

17:20-33:16

https://rumble.com/v3y4ir4-live-with-julie.html


Kent Christmas 11.26.23

0-18:30

https://youtu.be/jRURyFnJbjg?si=P_00yUu3KJJCnbas


Robin Bullock Church International 11.26.23

1:22:04-1:28:23

https://www.youtube.com/live/X9mk8JMr7TI?si=10swqgSkO5cRzHPx


Robin Bullock 11th Hour 11.28.23

20:25-21:43

38:12-38:35

https://www.youtube.com/live/nf5j3ckZ3ek?si=J7Ti2Q5xEDFhNkdT


For printable version of the declarations, text DECREES to 40509

12 decrees

John 1:1-14

Psalm 91 Tim Sheets


dutch sheetsdiana larkinbarry wunsch

