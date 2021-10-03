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SOMETHING IS GROWING IN PEOPLE'S BLOOD AFTER A COVID-JAB
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815 views • October 03, 2021
Dr. Peggy explains dark field microscope video images of live blood that is healthy, compared with blood from people who have had a covid-19 "vaccination". Dr. Peggy will show you what she sees growing in patient's blood, and Dr. Carrie Madej has also seen something self-assembling when the content of covid vials were examined under a microscope (https://www.bitchute.com/video/HmJO1H2xAgJw/),
Source: https://t.me/s/HATSTRUTH
Related: Vaxxed Blood - do you have a choice? https://www.bitchute.com/video/IkE65GHcqSxJ/
Source: https://t.me/s/HATSTRUTH
Related: Vaxxed Blood - do you have a choice? https://www.bitchute.com/video/IkE65GHcqSxJ/
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