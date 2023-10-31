We all may have a Herod in our spiritual walk ahead.

2Thess lesson #14. Jesus did not even engage with Herod during that corrupt trial. Christians need to learn how to disengage and mentally separate during certain unjust trials. Adversity and tests are unavoidable, we need to come out victorious and that takes application of Bible Doctrine.
