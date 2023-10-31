Create New Account
We all may have a Herod in our spiritual walk ahead.
PRB Ministry
2Thess lesson #14. Jesus did not even engage with Herod during that corrupt trial. Christians need to learn how to disengage and mentally separate during certain unjust trials. Adversity and tests are unavoidable, we need to come out victorious and that takes application of Bible Doctrine.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

