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The End Has Arrived... This Is War!
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584 views • May 12, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Parasite eve - This is WAR
https://t.me/c/1264095585/24991
Bill Gates Touts Pandemic Surveillance GERM Team In Creepy New Video: 'We Need The Equivalent Of A Global Fire Department’: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/bill-gates-touts-pandemic-surveillance-germ-team-creepy-new-video-need-equivalent-global-fire-department/
United Nations announces Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres have signed an agreement to ‘accelerate’ Agenda 2030:
https://youtu.be/PeDJbe9WOk4
Colleges are communist mind control facilities! Dr. Anthony Fauci is greeted by deafening applause at @UMich’s graduation ceremony, delayed two years by the pandemic he has fought.
https://twitter.com/rossjonesWXYZ/status/1522998781280768001?s=20&;t=jQNJFSidPbf17_JEsA48aw
CBDC Digital Dystopia Looms:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/digital-dystopia-looms-90-nations-are-planning-cbdcs
Elon Musk agreed to jump on board with censorship of misinformation with major head at the EU (elitist Thierry Breton) whose long term goals perfectly align with those of WEF.
https://video.reclaimthenet.org/articles/eu-musk-dsa.mp4
Remove all items from China! That should get it to Covaids Zero!
https://twitter.com/eefjerammeloo/status/1523201825800826880
Is this abduction by duct tape?: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored/status/1523260308814401537
Disturbing viral video shows elderly Shanghai man taken away in a body bag — while still alive: https://twitter.com/manyapan/status/1521081899644604417
Watch: Autonomous Chinese Drone Swarm Flies Through Forest While Hunting For Humans: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-autonomous-chinese-drone-swarm-can-fly-through-forest-while-hunting-humans
Video: Nurse Points Out How Trudeau And Wife Sofie Faked Their Vaccine Injections: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4S43f8jNfw1/
Chinese Tik Tok “nurses”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24951
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Parasite eve - This is WAR
https://t.me/c/1264095585/24991
Bill Gates Touts Pandemic Surveillance GERM Team In Creepy New Video: 'We Need The Equivalent Of A Global Fire Department’: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/bill-gates-touts-pandemic-surveillance-germ-team-creepy-new-video-need-equivalent-global-fire-department/
United Nations announces Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres have signed an agreement to ‘accelerate’ Agenda 2030:
https://youtu.be/PeDJbe9WOk4
Colleges are communist mind control facilities! Dr. Anthony Fauci is greeted by deafening applause at @UMich’s graduation ceremony, delayed two years by the pandemic he has fought.
https://twitter.com/rossjonesWXYZ/status/1522998781280768001?s=20&;t=jQNJFSidPbf17_JEsA48aw
CBDC Digital Dystopia Looms:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/digital-dystopia-looms-90-nations-are-planning-cbdcs
Elon Musk agreed to jump on board with censorship of misinformation with major head at the EU (elitist Thierry Breton) whose long term goals perfectly align with those of WEF.
https://video.reclaimthenet.org/articles/eu-musk-dsa.mp4
Remove all items from China! That should get it to Covaids Zero!
https://twitter.com/eefjerammeloo/status/1523201825800826880
Is this abduction by duct tape?: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored/status/1523260308814401537
Disturbing viral video shows elderly Shanghai man taken away in a body bag — while still alive: https://twitter.com/manyapan/status/1521081899644604417
Watch: Autonomous Chinese Drone Swarm Flies Through Forest While Hunting For Humans: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-autonomous-chinese-drone-swarm-can-fly-through-forest-while-hunting-humans
Video: Nurse Points Out How Trudeau And Wife Sofie Faked Their Vaccine Injections: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4S43f8jNfw1/
Chinese Tik Tok “nurses”: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24951
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