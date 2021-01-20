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We are being censored but the censored ship is not quite ready to capsize
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120 views • January 20, 2021
The first amendment is clear. Freedoms, regardless of what they are, are not granted by governments, they are allowed by God. And the amendments of the Constitution are being stepped on along with
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