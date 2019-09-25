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The Many Ways to Hack Your Brain, Read Your Mind, Change Your Memories
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411 views • September 25, 2019
Facebook & Elon Musk are rolling out products to read your mind and the media & Hollywood are getting you accustomed to it. There’s a convergence of new tools weaponizing old-fashioned propaganda & manipulation with new tools to actually physically & electrically read & alter your mind
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