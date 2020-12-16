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Trafficking Report | December 16, 2020 | 𝐓𝐃𝐓
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79 views • December 17, 2020
𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗠𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚! 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝘆 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 (this is my full time now): https://bit.ly/2Jm9rdk
*NEW CHANNEL! Thank you for your support You can also find me here (including podcasts)
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedailytraffick
𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬: https://www.minds.com/thedailytraffick
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: www.instagram.com/thedailytraffick
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://twitter.com/DailyTraffick
𝐆𝐚𝐛: https://gab.com/TheDailyTrafficK
ᴘᴏᴅᴄᴀꜱᴛ!! . . . I'm on Podcast 🎙
𝐢𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐬🎙: https://apple.co/2KFxaEd
𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 (*new*)🎙: https://ihr.fm/32xjW2y
𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲🎙: https://bit.ly/2QWOkOu
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲🎙: https://spoti.fi/2wJjorU
𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝘽𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 𝙊𝙍 𝙃𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝙋𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙎𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 ?
1(888) 373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline
SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO")
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
Website: humantraffickinghotline.org
*NEW CHANNEL! Thank you for your support You can also find me here (including podcasts)
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedailytraffick
𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬: https://www.minds.com/thedailytraffick
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: www.instagram.com/thedailytraffick
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://twitter.com/DailyTraffick
𝐆𝐚𝐛: https://gab.com/TheDailyTrafficK
ᴘᴏᴅᴄᴀꜱᴛ!! . . . I'm on Podcast 🎙
𝐢𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐬🎙: https://apple.co/2KFxaEd
𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 (*new*)🎙: https://ihr.fm/32xjW2y
𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲🎙: https://bit.ly/2QWOkOu
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲🎙: https://spoti.fi/2wJjorU
𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝘽𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 𝙊𝙍 𝙃𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝙋𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙎𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝘿 ?
1(888) 373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline
SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO")
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
Website: humantraffickinghotline.org
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