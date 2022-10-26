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Columbia Professor's Study Finds Clear Link Between Excess Deaths & Vaccine Rollouts, But Journals Won't Publish It
Chief Nerd Clip🔗
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355581860_COVID_vaccination_and_age-stratified_all-cause_mortality_risk
Pre-Print🔗
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355581860_COVID_vaccination_and_age-stratified_all-cause_mortality_risk