Ray-Ban & Zuckerberg Announce Meta Smart Glasses
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago

The latest toy for the dumbass sheeple.

The new glasses are able to receive calls, play music, take photos and conduct live broadcasts on Instagram.

The glasses will go on sale on October 17 at a price of $299.

Source @Real World News


