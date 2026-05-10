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The Art of Parenting
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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The Art of Parenting

 

 (Take a Blank Canvas and Paint Something Beautiful)

Becoming a parent is both a privilege and a joy. It is also a great responsibility. This is something that countless people take for granted. Too many have a poor definition of what it means to be a parent. People have different ideas of what a successful parent is, but to me, it is really quite simple; being a parent means that you receive a tiny human being, helpless and without knowledge and experience, and you have eighteen to twenty years to fill them full of both; all the while keeping them safe until they can take care of themselves.

 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

 

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ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and other platforms, anytime you like.

 

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

 

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

 

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Matthew 8:36-38

36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

37 Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

38 Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.

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artparentingmothers dayfinancial freedomprepare for the end seriestotal freedomrina lynnoliabostart a business
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