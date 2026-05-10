The Art of Parenting

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(Take a Blank Canvas and Paint Something Beautiful)
Becoming a parent is both a privilege and a joy. It is also a great responsibility. This is something that countless people take for granted. Too many have a poor definition of what it means to be a parent. People have different ideas of what a successful parent is, but to me, it is really quite simple; being a parent means that you receive a tiny human being, helpless and without knowledge and experience, and you have eighteen to twenty years to fill them full of both; all the while keeping them safe until they can take care of themselves.
Total Freedom
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Matthew 8:36-38
36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?
37 Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
38 Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.