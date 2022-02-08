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Treasure Wisdom Over Precious Metals And Jewels - Proverbs 8:10-11 (NIV)
10 Choose my instruction instead of silver,
knowledge rather than choice gold,
11 for wisdom is more precious than rubies,
and nothing you desire can compare with her.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Proper instruction develops wisdom.
Wisdom places us and keeps us on the narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mrx56myn
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