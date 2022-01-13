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The Dangers of Victimhood - Jordan Peterson
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22 views • January 13, 2022
November 4th, 2021 : https://rumble.com/voqgjy-the-dangers-of-victimhood-jordan-peterson.html
After Skool : https://rumble.com/c/AfterSkool
Jordan Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist and a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. His main areas of study are in abnormal, social, and personality psychology, with a focus in assessment and improvement of personality and performance. His book, "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" has sold over 3 millions copies and was a National Best-Seller and International Best-Seller.
Check out Jordan's new, excellent book: Beyond Order - 12 More Rules for Life.
Find Jordan on his website: https://www.jordanbpeterson.com
Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool
Visit our site at https://www.afterskool.net/
Check out the new After Skool prints! after-skool.creator-spring.com
Or send us an email at [email protected]
After Skool : https://rumble.com/c/AfterSkool
Jordan Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist and a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. His main areas of study are in abnormal, social, and personality psychology, with a focus in assessment and improvement of personality and performance. His book, "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" has sold over 3 millions copies and was a National Best-Seller and International Best-Seller.
Check out Jordan's new, excellent book: Beyond Order - 12 More Rules for Life.
Find Jordan on his website: https://www.jordanbpeterson.com
Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool
Visit our site at https://www.afterskool.net/
Check out the new After Skool prints! after-skool.creator-spring.com
Or send us an email at [email protected]
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