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Pleiadian Wisdom For Challenging Times - PART #1 Barbara Marciniak 2007 Conference
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38 views • May 19, 2020
Barbara Marciniak has been a channel for a group of entities known as The Pleiadians for nearly 30 years. She RARELY does in person appearances that are video taped. Although she does regular audio sessions on Bandcamp.com.
This is a conference from 2007. However, the information that comes through her is profound and timeless. The Pleidians have come here from the future to warn us and guide us. Why? Because in the future there is a horrendous tyranny.
They chose Marciniak to be channeled through in the late 1990s. She has since become a world leader in this field. The energy and information coming through is truly extraordinary. This video is worth your time to watch. I wish you peace and prosperity.
This is a conference from 2007. However, the information that comes through her is profound and timeless. The Pleidians have come here from the future to warn us and guide us. Why? Because in the future there is a horrendous tyranny.
They chose Marciniak to be channeled through in the late 1990s. She has since become a world leader in this field. The energy and information coming through is truly extraordinary. This video is worth your time to watch. I wish you peace and prosperity.
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