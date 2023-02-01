My Nigga ft. Jeezy, Rich Homie Quan (Explicit)

My NiggaYG



EXPLICIT

I'm talkin 'bout puttin' on, ridin' out; Glocks in my ma's house

Front you with that work (I done fronted niggas work - OH-OHHH!)

You say you want that head up but we don't fight fair brah

Catch you slippin' from your backside, they knock you out

Ace gon' stomp you out then Buddah gon' stomp you out

(Has momma ever see you with a busted eye and busted mouth?!)

Nine milli pokin' out, fo-fizzy pokin' out

Death Row days, show you what this West Coast about

I'd die for my motherfuckin' nigga

Jump in front a bullet for my motherfuckin' nigga

On the stand I'd lie for my motherfuckin' nigga

Rob a bank, I'd drive for my motherfuckin' nigga

Real talk, I don't really fuck with too many niggas

Cause niggas drop a dime on you like a couple nickels

I be laughin' to the bank like the fuckin' money tickle

Drivin' somethin' that you ain't, top boss, suck a nipple

And I never put a ho before my bro, don't beef over no ho

And my niggas sell them keys if you can't open your door

Hope you ride for my motherfuckin' niggas

When it rains it pours, it's dry for me and my fuckin' niggas, he-heh

I kill for my motherfuckin' niggas

Vice versa, eyes red from the kush I blew white person

Got my middle finger on the trigger and with my little finger to you niggas

I swear it's fuck all y'all niggas... except my niggas

OWW! Tunechi!

I said that I'mma ride for my motherfuckin' nigga

Most likely I'mma die with my finger on the trigger

I've been grindin outside all day with my niggas

(And I ain't goin' in unless I'm with my nigga)

(My nigga, my nigga...)

(My nigga, my nigga) My motherfuckin' niggas!

(My nigga, my nigga) My nigga, my nigga

My nigga, my nigga - yeah...

Ohh! I done spent a million dollars on my motherfuckin' niggas (stacks)

You catch me out Chicago with them motherfuckin' hittas (stacks)

Call in RondoNumbaNine, Lil Durk will bring the trigger (Durk!)

And when we on that lean, we ain't fuckin' with the liquor (no)

I'm a buy a hundred bottles just to give it to the bitches (to the bitches)

...She keep likin' all my pictures

Cause she see the way I ball, how my wrist and that be lit up

Catch you at the red light, have 'em screamin' "Can't get up!" (YOU CAN'T)

Same nigga from the bottom, ain't a damn thing change

C-C-Catch me out in Collins screamin' "Money ain't a thang"

In a red Mulsanne, lookin' like I claim blood

And if homie ain't my homie then I know it ain't love

Screamin' out "4 Hunnid!" YG that's my nigga (my nigga)

Cause I been in the field life on the line wit' him (line wit' him)

And if it's really good, why I prolly die wit' 'em (die wit' 'em)

Cause when I need the choppers, I just tell Tock hit 'em - WHOA!

I said that I'mma ride for my motherfuckin' nigga

Most likely I'mma die with my finger on the trigger

I've been grindin outside all day with my niggas

(And I ain't goin' in unless I'm with my nigga)

(My nigga, my nigga...)

(My nigga, my nigga) My motherfuckin' niggas!

(My nigga, my nigga) My nigga, my nigga

My nigga, my nigga - yeah...

I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I just got 250 thousand dollars for a verse, nigga

I-I don't know, is it me or it's your thirst, nigga?

You nig, you niggas ain't got no joints

Like a injured Chris Paul, you ain't got no point

I just come through with a couple bossy bitches

They get money too, they some "don't cross me bitches"

Flossy bitches, Sergio Rossi, bitches

And if we at the game then it's floor seat, bitches!

I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I ride for my bitches

I'm so fuckin' rich I cop rides for my bitches

Dollar menu fries, apple pies, other bitches

I drop a freestyle and get a rise outta bitches; bitches, my bitches

I need a nigga with some (Diff'rent Strokes) -- Todd Bridges

Shout out to my MAIN bitches and my side bitches

Need a nigga with some good neck -- ostriches

...My niggas

I said that I'mma ride for my motherfuckin' nigga

Most likely I'mma die with my finger on the trigger

I've been grindin outside all day with my niggas

(And I ain't goin' in unless I'm with my nigga)

(My nigga, my nigga...)

(My nigga, my nigga) My motherfuckin' niggas!

(My nigga, my nigga) My nigga, my nigga

My nigga, my nigga - yeah...

New York to Compton

Got YG with me so don't get stomped in, uh-huh

Y'all know who the fuck it is

See I done preheated my oven to 350 degrees, BITCH!!

And when you come out, it's gon' burn you bitches like

You better get your motherfuckin' oven mitt, BITCH!

{"Mustard on the beat, ho!"} HA-HAAAAA!!!

Written by: Calvin Broadus, Jay Jenkins, Craig Lawson, Dijon Mcfarlane, Dequantes Lamar, Corey Miller, Mikely Adam, Awood Johnson, Keenon Jackson

Album: No Equal, Vol. 3

Released: 2014