International Covid Summit III - part 1 - European Parliament, Brussels - David Martin
282 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
 International Covid Summit III - part 1 - European Parliament, Brussels - David Martin had evidence, including patents on C19, and foretold of the plandemic.


Kim Dotcom: "This is the most important video you will watch this year. Millions were killed with Covid-19 for profit.

“Covid-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked.”


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuriesinternational covid summit

