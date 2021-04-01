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Dr. Naomi Wolf Speaks On Why The Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever And What You Can Do About It
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1884 views • April 01, 2021
Dr Naomi Wolf describes what we all can expect if we accept the vaccine passport agenda. If Americans acquiesce and give in to this dictatorial edict and cave in to the tyranny of the Biden administration and go along and accept the vaccine passport then we will all lose our freedoms and privacy and we will be controlled by a social credit score system to control our behavior and condition our beliefs the same as what is going on now in communist China. Dr. Naomi Wolf is a democrat and she is horrified that Joe Biden is rolling this program out. She is the CEO of Daily Clout for which she is co-founder. Their mission and link to their website is below.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO FAR AND WIDE SO MANY WILL KNOW WHAT IS AT STAKE.

Our mission is to empower all people with information, facts and opinion from all viewpoints, that when combined with DailyClout’s proprietary platform, enables them to be well informed and to exercise their rights to directly weigh-in on issues and legislation so that their voices are heard at the local, state or federal level.

https://dailyclout.io/
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freedomvaccinesslavesprotestprivacyvaccinationcontrolresistancebeastmarkslaveryfascismvisasocialcreditcurrencyclassfascistchiptrackingdigitalidpassportshot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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