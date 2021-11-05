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Fr. James Altman breaks silence, calls out bishops who pushed 'the feardemic' by closing churches
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30 views • November 05, 2021
Fr. James Altman recently spoke with LifeSite's Jim Hale and gave an update on his pastoral situation and how he is remaining faithful to God despite being canceled. He also continued to blast Catholic bishops for closing down the churches to the faithful during the COVID lockdowns.
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