Wagner forces thwarted Ukrainian counterattack column on Bakhmut
288 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
Troops from PMC Wagner Group thwarted a large column of Ukrainian troops that decided to counterattack on Bakhmut. Armed Forces of Ukraine expended its maximum reserves, the convoy of pickups, reinforced by infantry fighting vehicles and tanks was eventually destroyed by Wagner's artillery, which bombarded the last paved road to Bakhmut.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
bakhmutpmc wagner groupukrainian counter-attack

