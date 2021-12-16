Death Angel appeared during tornadoes in USA, Dec 11, 2021

Check the original video starts at 4:16I saw similar black entity in my back yard, behind my back several years ago, but I only I saw the bottom part of his deep black robe, soon when my eyes to look his upper body, he’s disappeared! This being is very huge even though I just saw his bottom part , probably 10-12 foot tall !This thing is real from the pit of hell! I saw two deep black Smokey demons floating around in front of me, several hours before my father passed away at his home, several years ago..I think the demons know when people almost time to pass away to grab the dead people’s soul . I know my dad is saved, at the same night he had the vision Jesus Christ’s on the cross !People should take seriously , Jesus Christ, demons, hell and heaven are real !Watch my video here about the black entity during the tornadoes in Kentucky and other states last Saturday Dec 11 !