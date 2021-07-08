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Climate Lockdowns Are Coming To A Town Near You
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50 views • July 08, 2021
It is on the cards folks . . . . the covid lock-downs were a practice run to see how the people would respond!! There will be no more normal as we once new, that idea is just a figment of our imagination.
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