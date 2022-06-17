China - The PRC Launched its Third Aircraft Carrier Fujian. 061722

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The PRC launched its third aircraft carrier Fujian.
The first Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning was built on the basis of an unfinished Soviet Varyag purchased from Ukraine. He joined the Chinese Navy in 2012.
The second aircraft carrier, already of its own production, "Shandong" was launched in 2017, writes @rian_ru.