Transhumanism has been done to us for years. It did not start with the shot -End Times Productions

Jim Crenshaw





Dec 7, 2022





In this video, End Times Productions talks with author and filmmaker, Tim Alberino, about the current state of transhumanism and the upcoming end times. We also discuss the book, "Birthright," and its implications for the coming of the new age of Aquarius. You won't believe what they're doing to us!





Everything in this world is inverted, opposite, upside down and the reverse of what god intended. This is being done to us by an outside force we cannot see with the naked eye, working with some of those here in this dimension we can see. I don't agree with Mr. Alberino and his idea that this will be fixed with technology. Would that be the same technology that was used and is being used to destroy us? Only the return of our savior can fix this mess. It is much easier for us to destroy than build and some things we are not meant to know or to experiment with.

Source: End Times Productions on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYCLMUQ7T0WT/



