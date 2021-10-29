Politician Wants to Bomb Canary Islands Volcano, Cut Video Game Scene Shows Massive La Palma Tsunami

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The Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma has been erupting for 38 days with no end in sight. A politician from a nearby island has suggested bombarding the volcano with military jets to divert lava flows, according to Newsweek.
Casimiro Curbelo, president of the town council of the island of La Gomera, suggested a bombing campaign to prevent lava from destroying homes, infrastructure, and farm fields. He told the audience of Canary Island media outlet Radio Faycan, "Isn't there a plane that flies and can drop... today the technology is very reliable... and boom! And send the lava in a different direction? Maybe it's madness, but I get the impression from a technological point of view that it should be attempted."-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/politician-wants-bomb-canary-island-volcano-divert-lava-flows
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