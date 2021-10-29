BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Politician Wants to Bomb Canary Islands Volcano, Cut Video Game Scene Shows Massive La Palma Tsunami
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
321 views • October 29, 2021
DAHBOO77

The Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma has been erupting for 38 days with no end in sight. A politician from a nearby island has suggested bombarding the volcano with military jets to divert lava flows, according to Newsweek.

Casimiro Curbelo, president of the town council of the island of La Gomera, suggested a bombing campaign to prevent lava from destroying homes, infrastructure, and farm fields. He told the audience of Canary Island media outlet Radio Faycan, "Isn't there a plane that flies and can drop... today the technology is very reliable... and boom! And send the lava in a different direction? Maybe it's madness, but I get the impression from a technological point of view that it should be attempted."-

Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/politician-wants-bomb-canary-island-volcano-divert-lava-flows

https://twitter.com/_TheCoolTwin/stat...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:

https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7

https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

https://www.reddit.com/user/DAHBOO77/

If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/

mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7

www.undergroundworldnews.com

DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Keywords
volcanobombvideo gamepoliticiancanary islandsdahboo77
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

Mike Adams
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy