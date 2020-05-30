© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 BILLION people Will Lose Their Jobs In The Next Couple Of Months!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
278 views • May 30, 2020
Yep, 2 billion people out of work by the end of Summer. These are staggering statistics.
Thank you so much to all my subscribers. I started this Channel to start a conversation about things that effect all of us. Why? Easy... because it effects all of us. We all have differences which is Great but it is the rules of Society that allow those differences to flourish. Things like Freedom to speak about important issues even if we disagree on what those issues are or how we solve them. That Foundational Right is at the core of building the kind of Society we all want to see. The antidote to bad ideas is more ideas!
Email
[email protected]
Brighteon :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thehoundog
Bitchute Link :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwtdsaAPhpfA/
Support the Channel. (Thanks)
Mail :
Box 281, Bobcaygeon, Ont. Canada. K0M 1A0
Paypal :
https://www.paypal.me/houndogsteve?utm_source=unp&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PPC000628&utm_unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&ppid=PPC000628&cnac=CA&rsta=en_US&cust=6CCTRUBTEVJWJ&unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&calc=df7a9adaa613e&unp_tpcid=ppme-social-user-profile-created&page=main:email:PPC000628:::&pgrp=main:email&e=cl&mchn=em&s=ci&mail=sys&xt=Ctrl_EmailConfirmation_FooterUpdate
Theta :
0x8f9b27eb44f02205D1CA3376A930F281F77234EA
Bitcoin :
15YCikitmfY1TFKpApKUKELKCZwC9Sv7g5
Etherium :
0xfF97399A52AbE8b957702bF1Ed0bA9F9d533cB73
Litecoin :
LZ5HeupayqXyaFLXejz6iHeS2kV12AgFx2
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Thank you so much to all my subscribers. I started this Channel to start a conversation about things that effect all of us. Why? Easy... because it effects all of us. We all have differences which is Great but it is the rules of Society that allow those differences to flourish. Things like Freedom to speak about important issues even if we disagree on what those issues are or how we solve them. That Foundational Right is at the core of building the kind of Society we all want to see. The antidote to bad ideas is more ideas!
[email protected]
Brighteon :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thehoundog
Bitchute Link :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwtdsaAPhpfA/
Support the Channel. (Thanks)
Mail :
Box 281, Bobcaygeon, Ont. Canada. K0M 1A0
Paypal :
https://www.paypal.me/houndogsteve?utm_source=unp&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PPC000628&utm_unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&ppid=PPC000628&cnac=CA&rsta=en_US&cust=6CCTRUBTEVJWJ&unptid=89964965-92f9-11ea-bdbb-b875c0c3c09f&calc=df7a9adaa613e&unp_tpcid=ppme-social-user-profile-created&page=main:email:PPC000628:::&pgrp=main:email&e=cl&mchn=em&s=ci&mail=sys&xt=Ctrl_EmailConfirmation_FooterUpdate
Theta :
0x8f9b27eb44f02205D1CA3376A930F281F77234EA
Bitcoin :
15YCikitmfY1TFKpApKUKELKCZwC9Sv7g5
Etherium :
0xfF97399A52AbE8b957702bF1Ed0bA9F9d533cB73
Litecoin :
LZ5HeupayqXyaFLXejz6iHeS2kV12AgFx2
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.