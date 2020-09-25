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Who Decides? James Madison on Interpreting the Constitution
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15 views • September 25, 2020
For the “Father of the Constitution,” giving interpretive supremacy to any one branch would destroy the separation of powers. So who decides? Under Madisonian view - everybody.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Editaion: September 25, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Editaion: September 25, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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