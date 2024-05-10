Create New Account
Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape Ukraine were recovered from the Tisza River
The Prisoner
9102 Subscribers
139 views
Published 15 hours ago

Part 1 : Ukrainian bloggers: Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape the concentration camp "Ukraine" were recovered from the Tisza River on the Ukrainian border. According to sources some of them with bullet hole wounds...

Part 2 : A few weeks ago there  was a warning from the Zelensky regime goons

Source @R&U Videos


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net 

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

concentration campukrainemurdersescapees

