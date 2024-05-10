Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape Ukraine were recovered from the Tisza River

Part 1 : Ukrainian bloggers: Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape the concentration camp "Ukraine" were recovered from the Tisza River on the Ukrainian border. According to sources some of them with bullet hole wounds...

Part 2 : A few weeks ago there was a warning from the Zelensky regime goons

Source @R&U Videos





