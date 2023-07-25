Create New Account
'ELON MUSK EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

DO NOT WORSHIP OR TRUST THIS MAN. HE'S A CON MAN JUST LIKE TRUMP AND ALL THE OTHER MEGA RICH MOUTH PIECES. THE BIBLE DECLARES, BY THEIR WORKS YOU SHALL KNOW THEM. MUSK DRESSED UP LIKE SATAN NOT LONG AGO. HIS NEW TWITTER LOGO X HAS OCCULT WRITTEN ALL OVER IT. TRUE BELIEVERS IN ALMIGHTY GOD SHOULD BE FOCUSED ON HIM AND NO ONE ELSE. WE'RE IN THE END TIMES AND YOU BETTER WAKEUP BECAUSE ONLY HEAVEN OR HELL AWAITS YOU WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LOST BREATH. WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

