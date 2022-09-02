HISTORIC 8/30/22 INFOWARS FULL BROADCAST REFERENCED IN BIDEN'S DRACONIAN "RED SPEECH", SID CANOE CALLS W/ THE TRUE NARRATIVE

This is the August 30 show where Alex Jones said he is the known leader of the alt right media or at least he is acknowledged as such, referenced by Biden in the tyrannical "red speech" - and where Biden on Sept. 1 2022 claimed he and others were calling for violence, meanwhile the decidedly non=violent SID CANOE calls in to claim the title of most banned, being kcked off the air in 2000 for speaking about God. This episode is shared as an historic point of interest with each word of the episode plainly detailing the events of the day and includes the original music broadcast on the show that day and most of the other great calls. The fact that the Sid Canoe call inspired Alex Jones to say he will produce more content may become historic in itself, since there is every reason to expect a longer more detailed appearance at that time. Meanwhile, Sid has now retired having achieved greatness as the ultimate caller to the show. ;)

Just the Sid Canoe Call HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/4caeee1c-18a2-4bc8-8b8d-4aba7143c51f

Full Show Download https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=6311410796e8f83fdbadc853



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