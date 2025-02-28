© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Tried To Warn Zelensky, But This Broke Clown Didn’t Listen To Me.
Adding:
❗️ Trump doesn’t want to talk to Zelensky after clash in the White House – reports
Ukrainian officials reached out to the White House, 'desperate' to get a minerals deal back on track, but Trump is unwilling to talk to Zelensky, CBS News reported, citing sources.
The White House is uncertain if they can facilitate a peace deal between the Russians and Ukrainians following the Oval Office spat, the report said.