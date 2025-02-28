I Tried To Warn Zelensky, But This Broke Clown Didn’t Listen To Me.

Adding:

❗️ Trump doesn’t want to talk to Zelensky after clash in the White House – reports

Ukrainian officials reached out to the White House, 'desperate' to get a minerals deal back on track, but Trump is unwilling to talk to Zelensky, CBS News reported, citing sources.

The White House is uncertain if they can facilitate a peace deal between the Russians and Ukrainians following the Oval Office spat, the report said.