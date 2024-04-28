Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The United States of Israel
channel image
CreeperStatus
21 Subscribers
60 views
Published 16 hours ago

The United States of Israel


“[The US’s] friendship with Israel is not a partisan issue. It is a national obligation.”


As the ongoing Pro-Palestine protests spread across the US, we look at why the country’s government shows such ironclad support for Israel.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: trtworld.com


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, documentary, JFK, Kennedy, Zionism, Israel, America, US, United States, Lobby, AIPAC, Reagan, statehood, Oslo Agreements, Jerusalem, Capital, Bush, Obama, Biden, administration, military aid, Netanyahu, Trump, ICC, Gaza, October 7th,

Keywords
trumpobamaamericajerusalemisraelzionismbidenbushjfkkennedyunited statesnetanyahuaipacgazadocumentarylobbyreaganstatuscreepermilitary aidceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper status

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket