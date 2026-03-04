US Munitions Shortages and Trump's Contradictory Statements, an interview with Alex Christoforou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Days into a new war, the narrative is already cracking. Officials admit America can’t keep up with Iran’s air defense production—then suddenly, it’s “unlimited ammo.” Which is it? Wars aren’t won with social media posts. Industrial capacity matters. And contradictions like this shake public confidence fast.
#USMilitary #WarEconomy #DefenseIndustry #Geopolitics #MiddleEastCrisis #ForeignPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:15End Screen