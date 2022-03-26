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Dove Park
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24 views • March 26, 2022
CODY WAS A 9 YEAR OLD BOY WHO FOUGHT CANCER FOR A YEAR AND A HALF. CODY PASSED AWAY AT HOME WITH HIS MOM, DAD AND 12YR. OLD BROTHER HOLDING ON TO HIM.---CODY ASKED HIS DAD IF HE WAS GOING TO DIE AND HIS DAD HAD TO TELL HIM HE WAS. CODY ASKED IF HE WOULD SEE THEM AGAIN AND WAS ASSURED BY HIS FAMILY THAT HE WOULD.
What follows was found in Cody's room---his last note to his family.
" dear dad in heven, its me cody i hurt now but daddy said you would brirng me ther to you. am i going to play witt you and the angles i hope i can. i love mommy and daddy and mark please help them to love... cody"
I wrote this song many years ago for him and his family. It also is for those who are grieving for someone now.
What follows was found in Cody's room---his last note to his family.
" dear dad in heven, its me cody i hurt now but daddy said you would brirng me ther to you. am i going to play witt you and the angles i hope i can. i love mommy and daddy and mark please help them to love... cody"
I wrote this song many years ago for him and his family. It also is for those who are grieving for someone now.
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