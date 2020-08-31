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WHY WOULD FLORIDA RELEASE MILLIONS OF GENETICALLY MODIFIED MOSQUITOES??
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92 views • August 31, 2020
WHY WOULD FLORIDA RELEASE MILLIONS OF GENETICALLY MODIFIED MOSQUITOES??
Another shocking experiment on nature has been fully approved by the FDA, despite objections from environmental groups and the greater Florida community, as the insect release is planned for sometime after January 2021. It’s Jurassic Park without the island, hitting America’s southern shores: what could possibly go wrong?!
#Mosquitoes #GeneticallyModified #Florida #JurassicPark
Another shocking experiment on nature has been fully approved by the FDA, despite objections from environmental groups and the greater Florida community, as the insect release is planned for sometime after January 2021. It’s Jurassic Park without the island, hitting America’s southern shores: what could possibly go wrong?!
#Mosquitoes #GeneticallyModified #Florida #JurassicPark
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