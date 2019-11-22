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Are You Still Skeptic About The Ongoing Conspiracy?
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11 views • November 22, 2019
There is an agenda that has been going on for ages. It's time to be aware of the this agenda; to silence and enslave the human population, corrupt and degrade the morality of the masses, continually create chaos, wars, and ultimately destroy people and society. The mainstream media wont tell you the truth as they are part of this agenda. The information is getting hidden from the public, and now are getting censored on youtube. They don't want you to know the truth.
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