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What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution)
I have been uploading a lot of videos on MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and a lot of my viewers do not know what MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is, so I thought why not make a video explaining exactly what it is?
In this video, I clearly explain what MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is made from, what MMS turns into when you activate it with an activator, the wide array of detoxification and health properties it has, why MMS is not bleach even though it big pharma and the news say that it is and much more.
I highly recommend this video who is new to taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) or for people who are considering taking it or to people who just want to educate themselves correctly on MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and what it is.
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