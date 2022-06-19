(18+) Massacre in Severodonetsk: corpses and wounded foreign mercenaries are evacuated from Severodonetsk

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Massacre in Severodonetsk: corpses and wounded foreign mercenaries are evacuated from Severodonetsk
US reporter Seth Harp showed the footage and talked about the massacre in Severodonetsk, where mercenaries and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses.
https://twitter.com/sethharpesq/status/1538265828134887424?cxt=HHwWgIDRgdyngtkqAAAA
Source @Intel Slava Z